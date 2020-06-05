Deputies have safely located an elderly man with dementia who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Larry Heaton, 98, was found in Saluda County and transported to a nearby medical facility for examination, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Family members reported that he was last seen between 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Heaton told his wife that he was going to the farmer's market in Aiken or Columbia, the sheriff's office reported. 

His wife additionally told deputies that he does have a diagnosis of dementia.

The sheriff's office reported Heaton was located safely around 5 p.m. 

