Deputies have safely located an elderly man with dementia who was reported missing Friday afternoon.
Larry Heaton, 98, was found in Saluda County and transported to a nearby medical facility for examination, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Family members reported that he was last seen between 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Heaton told his wife that he was going to the farmer's market in Aiken or Columbia, the sheriff's office reported.
His wife additionally told deputies that he does have a diagnosis of dementia.
The sheriff's office reported Heaton was located safely around 5 p.m.