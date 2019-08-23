One of the books being featured in this fall's Oswald Distinguished Writers Series is a bit different from most novellas, and its writers are a little closer to home.
"Dancing on Barbed Wire" is a book with three authors. One of those authors, Andrew Geyer, chairs the English department at USC Aiken.
"The book itself is really unique," Geyer said. "Here's the thing: When people think of books, a lot of times they'll think of a novel ... it's a single line that starts and ends."
"Dancing on Barbed Wire" is a little different. It's a story cycle, a book containing several short stories whose plot lines intersect at random moments throughout the book. Geyer and his co-authors, Terry Dalrymple and Jerry Craven, would each write a chapter in response to whatever happened in the previous chapter.
"If you like mystery reading or like putting together puzzles, it's a lot of fun," Geyer said.
Unlike most story cycles, "Dancing on Barbed Wire" is unique in that it has more than one author. This could also present some occasional challenges, such as when they had to share characters – or in some cases kill them off.
"We're still friends, though," Geyer said.
The book also contains a few supernatural elements. In one chapter about a man who removes unwanted stray cats, the character apparently comes across a man who can see inside the minds of the furry felines.
The book's setting is based in Texas, a state close to all three authors' hearts. It was edited by Tom Mack, a "cultural gadfly" of Aiken who Geyer said will be moderating the panel about the book at the upcoming Oswald Series.
Geyer, Craven and Dalrymple came up with the idea for the book during a canoe trip. They were having a few drinks by the Colorado River when Dalrymple first suggested the idea of co-writing a story cycle. Geyer, who has published nine books, went on to teach "Barbed Wire" in one of his English classes at USCA.
"I taught this book in a class last semester in the spring," Geyer said. "I had a student in that class who came up to me when the semester was over ... and said, 'This is the only book like this that I've ever read, and it makes me want to read.'"
The Oswald Series will take place Oct. 29 in the Etherredge Center at 7:30 p.m. Geyer and his co-authors will be holding a panel to discuss the book with the public.
"You study literature, and you think, 'I'm reading about a bunch of dead white guys,'" Geyer said. "This October it'll be a bunch of live white guys, but you've also got writers who are women, who are people of color."
Geyer said the Oswald Series gives a "human connection" to the books people love to read.
"It's really beautiful to be able to listen to a person read the book in his or her own voice; they're not just words on the page," Geyer said.