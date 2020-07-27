Some South Carolinians have received packages of seeds in the mail that they didn't order, and state agriculture officials are advising caution.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture and Clemson University's Regulatory Services division are working together to investigate reports of these seeds. Similar reports have been made to agriculture officials across the country. Many of these packages have Chinese markings on the outside.
Steve Compton, who works with Clemson's invasive species team, said there have not been any reports of seeds from Aiken County, but that does not mean seeds have not been shipped there.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service is collecting reports and coordinating a national investigation.
It is advising those who receive a package of seeds to not open, handle or plant the seeds and to retain the seeds and packaging and put them in a zip-close bag.
“Whatever the reason for these mailings, it’s important to use caution when it comes to unidentified seeds,” South Carolina Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood said.
“If these seeds should bear invasive species, they may be a threat to our environment and agriculture,” said Steve Cole, director of Clemson's Regulatory Services unit. "We don't want unknown species planted or thrown out where they may wind up sprouting in a landfill."
For any questions, contact the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Seed Lab via email at seedlab@scda.sc.gov or by phone at 803-737-9717.