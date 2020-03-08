A patient at University Hospital in Augusta is in isolation while being tested for coronavirus.
A patient came to the hospital Saturday with respiratory symptoms and was quickly isolated after being identified as having been in contact with a recent traveler from an affected area, according to a news release by the hospital.
The patient was approved for testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a sample was collected and was scheduled to be transported to Atlanta early Sunday for testing.
The hospital expects to get the result in 24 to 48 hours.
The patient is currently in good condition and is being monitored closely, the hospital reports.
No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the Aiken County area, however, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, is investigating two presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 in Kershaw and Charleston counties.
The cases are not linked, according to a DHEC news release issued Friday night.
University Hospital stresses the most important protection from COVID-19, the much more common influenza, cold or any other respiratory illness is to wash your hands frequently and refrain from touching your face.
Anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms, a fever and believe they could have been in close contact with someone who has traveled to a COVID-19 affected area, is asked to first call a primary care physician, urgent care center or emergency department so they can first be pre-screened and advised over the phone so caregivers can be best prepared to care for them when they arrive at a care facility.
For information and current updates, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.