The United Way of Aiken County has a School Tools outreach program, which includes an event called Stuff the Bus.
This year’s edition of Stuff the Bus will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Walmart Supercenters in Aiken at 3581 Richland Avenue West and 2035 Whiskey Road.
The other site for Stuff the Bus will be the Walmart Supercenter at 1201 Knox Avenue in North Augusta.
People can visit the participating Walmarts, purchase school supplies and then give them to United Way representatives, who will be at the stores.
In addition, previously purchased school supplies can be dropped off.
Donations of money also will be accepted.
“A lot of families live at or below the poverty level in Aiken County and can’t afford to buy their children school supplies,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “We think those children deserve the same opportunity for success in the upcoming school year that all the other children in our county have. Educators tell us it’s important for children to have the same school supplies as everybody else.”
Items needed include pencils, pens with blue or black ink, composition books, safety scissors, glue sticks and crayons.
The United Way also would like to receive three-ring binders, book bags, dividers, earbuds and flash drives.
“We’ll have school supplies lists at the Walmarts,” Rodgers said.
Those unable to participate in Stuff the Bus can bring their donations of school supplies to the United Way’s headquarters at 235 Barnwell Avenue N.W. in Aiken.
Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donated school supplies must be received by Aug. 2.
The supplies will be divided among and distributed to schools in the Aiken County Public School District based on the number of children that receive free or reduced-priced lunches, Rodgers said.
For more information on the United Way, Stuff the Bus or School Tools, call 803-648-8331 or visit uwaiken.org.