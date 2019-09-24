Looking for something to do outdoors Saturday?
The United Way of Aiken County is holding its 15th annual Family Fun Day Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center’s Whiskey Road picnic shelter.
Admission to the event is a canned good. The nonperishable food items collected will be donated to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.
There will be games, prizes, inflatables and face painting.
The cost for lunch – a hotdog, chips and a drink – will be $2.
Representatives from 13 of the United Way’s partner agencies will be in attendance to provide information about the programs they offer.
“The Family Fun Day Carnival is our way to give back to the community and show our appreciation for their generosity in supporting the United Way,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “It’s an opportunity for the community to meet our United Way staff and people from partner agencies, so they can learn about the resources that are available locally. It’s also an opportunity for families to come together and just have a good time.”
For more information, call United Way Director of Marketing Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331, extension 213.
The Weeks Activities Center is at 1700 Whiskey Road.
The United Way kicked off its 2019 fundraising campaign in late August. This year’s goal is $2,348,848.