Patsy Fields of Aiken Technical College had some good news to share during the United Way of Aiken County’s 2019 Campaign Report Luncheon on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Aiken.
“We’ve exceeded our goal already,” she announced. “But we still have activities going on through November, so anything from now on will be icing on the cake as far as we’re concerned.”
Aiken Tech had a fundraising target of $5,000, and its total so far is around $5,400.
“I told everybody our campaign slogan was a four-letter word: food,” said Fields, who is Aiken Tech’s administrative manager for academic affairs. “We had Pelican’s SnoBalls on campus three times, and there is going to be a fourth time next week. We also had the Little Howie’s food truck and Coach T’s.”
In addition, Aiken Tech relied on another strategy.
“Rather than trying to get it all done in the fall, we started sooner because there is a lot of staff on campus in the summertime,” Fields said. “Honestly, 80% of what we raised was just straight up from pledges from our employees.”
A.D. Bollig announced that Savannah River Nuclear Solutions had met its goal of $575,000.
And Matt Moore said Savannah River Remediation had hit its target of $160,000.
Others with key roles in the United Way’s 2019 fundraising campaign also discussed their efforts so far.
The United Way officially kicked off the campaign in late August at First Presbyterian. The theme for that luncheon was based on the 2016 Disney movie “Moana,” which is about the strong-willed daughter of a Polynesian village chief.
During that event, the United Way revealed its overall fundraising goal for 2019 of $2,348,848.
“We are almost halfway there, and that’s where we want to be at this point,” United Way President Sharon Rodgers said Thursday. “We feel real good about that. But we need everybody to continue to pull together and help us surpass our goal because all that money will go to fund the 45 critical need programs that the United Way and our partner agencies provide for this community. We will be approving our funding for 2020 at our November board meeting, so it is important for us to have a good feeling about where we are by then.”
Susie Ferrara, the 2019 fundraising campaign chair, urged the Campaign Report Luncheon’s attendees to keep working hard.
“We’ve had a good run,” she said. “Seas have been calm, and winds have been fair. But we’re not quite there yet. This is not the time to coast and put the rudder in and just enjoy those breezes. You’re helping folks in your community, and they need us.”