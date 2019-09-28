Dozens of families flocked to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Saturday for the United Way of Aiken County's annual outdoor carnival formally known as Family Fun Day.
The event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featured face painting, lawn bowling, a bouncy house, an inflatable obstacle course, a putting green, basketball, a hotdog lunch and more. The price of admission was a canned good for Golden Harvest Food Bank.
Sharon Rodgers, the United Way of Aiken County president, said she looks forward to the celebration every year.
"This is totally about having a good time," she said, hanging out at one of the Odell Weeks picnic shelters. "How can you not be happy ... when you see all these kids?"
Family Fun Day is meant to bring the community together and serves as a thank you from the United Way, Rodgers explained.
"It just brings a smile to your face," she said.
The United Way is engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across the world, according to its website. The United Way of Aiken County and its various partners serve thousands of people every year.
Saturday's event was sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Publix, Aiken Electric Cooperative and the United Way branch.