Bam! Pow! Crunch!
The United Way of Aiken County kicked off its 2020 fundraising campaign on a virtual platform Friday morning, and the theme was superheroes.
Campaign Chair Josh Booth of Security Federal Bank was dressed as the Hulk, with green makeup covering his face, neck and hands.
Several other participants in the online program included United Way Board Chair Andrew Siders, who wore a Batman costume.
They and the United Way paid tribute to Aiken-area residents who have continued to work bravely during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has battered South Carolina since mid-March.
“Today, as we kick off our 2020 campaign, we honor all the superheroes of our community – the health care professionals, first responders, educators and our nonprofit community who have worked diligently to meet the rising needs,” said Siders, who is Aiken County Council’s vice chairman and also serves as a Professional Division co-chair for the United Way’s campaign.
Because of COVID-19, the United Way needs support “now more than ever,” he continued. “The pandemic has exhausted financial resources that must be replenished.”
Added Booth, “People who thought they would never be in jeopardy have been impacted and hurt by this pandemic” through illness, job loss and school closings.
Like Siders, Booth mentioned the coronavirus heroes in Aiken County.
“If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it is that not all superheroes wear capes,” he said. “Some wear scrubs. Some wear hard hats and work boots. Some wear all brown and drive a big brown truck. Some wear polo shirts and dress slacks. And some have been wearing dress shirts and sweatpants as we work from home.”
Attired in masks and capes, students from Burns Dance Studio performed and held up small, colorful comic-book style posters with numbers on them that revealed the United Way’s 2020 fundraising goal: $2,301,527.
For 2019, the goal was $2,348,848 and the organization raised $2,600,481.
Also during the program, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon presented a proclamation declaring that Friday was United Way of Aiken County Kickoff Day.
The United Way has celebrated campaign kickoffs in the past with a big luncheon, a fair featuring its partner agencies and a presentation with numerous costumed entertainers.
In an effort to again offer a similar campaign launch, the United Way considered various options, but they “did not work out,” said President Sharon Rodgers prior to this year’s kickoff. “But we always had a virtual plan in mind, knowing that there was a possibility that we wouldn’t be able to do it in person like we normally do.”
Most of the 2020 campaign kickoff was videotaped ahead of time for Friday’s Zoom watch party.
Ultimately, Rodgers believes, it could end up being seen by many more potential donors than the traditional campaign kickoffs.
“When you have a campaign kickoff live, you can only put so many people in a space,” Rodgers said. “This way, I think we can reach everybody. We will reach a number of people through the Zoom watch party, but then it will be available on YouTube, and we also can use parts of it on social media and other avenues to get the word out.”
In addition, the coronavirus has caused changes in how the United Way and the various businesses that support it will raise money during the campaign.
There are plans for formats to be altered for some events, but others have been canceled.
“We’ve got lots of virtual options available to help and allow us to be there virtually if we can’t be there in person to do the things that we normally do,” Rodgers said.
The United Way has online pledge forms for the 2020 campaign, and those wishing to make a donation also can text UWAIKEN20 to 41444 .
The United Way has 30 partner agencies and offers 45 critical need programs.
For more information, call 803-641-8331 or visit uwaiken.org.
The United Way offices are at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. in Aiken.