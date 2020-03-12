As the outgoing board chair for the United Way of Aiken County, Sharon Cormier received an appreciation award for work in 2019 from the organization Thursday night.
But beforehand, the United Way recognized Cormier with an honor she really wasn’t expecting.
Cormier said she was “very, very surprised” after she accepted the 2019 Russ Foret Volunteer of the Year award from the 2018 winner, Stephen Rawson.
“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Cormier continued. “I love the United Way, and everything it stands for, and I love this community. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Cormier is the lead criminal investigator for Centerra-SRS.
Her association with the United Way began in 2006, when she was one of the nonprofit's loaned professionals.
Cormier is planning to maintain a strong relationship with the United Way.
“I will continue to support our community and the United Way,” she said, “and I look forward to the United Way’s continued success.”
In addition to serving as the United Way’s board chair last year, Cormier was the fundraising campaign chair for 2016, when the organization received donations of $3,033,634.
That total was an all-time high for Aiken County.
“I can’t say enough great things about Sharon,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “She has held just about every volunteer position there is with the United Way. She is truly a servant leader. She is passionate, compassionate and hardworking.”
Also during the Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration, the United Way announced that its fundraising efforts in 2019 had generated $2,600,481.
The amount exceeded the goal of $2,348,848 and was about the same as 2018’s total of $2,600,638.
“We want our community to feel embraced and appreciated, and we want them to know how grateful the United Way and our partner agencies are for this tremendous outpouring of support,” Rodgers said. “It was virtually the same as it was in 2018, and all of our agencies will be funded with the normal program allocations that we provide.”
Susie Ferrara was the 2019 fundraising campaign chairwoman.
In addition to Cormier, others recognized Thursday evening included Josh Booth, who received the Live United Award, and Jhivaun Freeman-Pollard, who was the Philanthropist of the Year.
Eric Moore was the Project VISION Volunteer of the Year.
Daniele Ligons was the Young Philanthropist of the Year.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, or SRNS, received the Highest Employee Achievement Award for contributions totaling $630,705.
In addition, SRNS received the Aiken Cup for the Highest Overall Campaign.
SRNS was the Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony’s presenting sponsor.
The Kimberly-Clark Corporation had the highest corporate contribution of $146,833.
Aiken Electric Cooperative and Security Federal Bank received the Stanley A. Quarles Memorial Community Spirit Award.
The Campaign Leaders of the Year were A.D. Bollig of SRNS, Jennifer Darby of Savannah River Remediation and Patsy Fields of Aiken Technical College.
Among the Employee Campaign Managers of the Year were Melissa Petersen from the Aiken County Government staff, Mary Catherine Lawton from the City of Aiken staff and Kim Hart and Libby Conkey of Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations – Aiken Plants.
The others were Kimberly Garland of Centerra-SRS, Heather Raynack of Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Cathy Palma of Amentum.
The Tri-Development Center of Aiken County was recognized for conducting the Agency Campaign of the Year.
The recipients of Community Pillar Awards were the Aiken Standard, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Shaw Industries, UPS and Publix Super Market’s stores No. 506 and No. 486.
The Schools of the Year were Chukker Creek Elementary, Kennedy Middle and Midland Valley High.
The theme for the Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration was “Roaring into 2020.”