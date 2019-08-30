“All in” is a phrase that has become synonymous with Clemson University football, but the team and its fans aren’t the only ones who have such a high level of enthusiasm.
On Friday, “all in” could have been used to describe many of the participants in the United Way of Aiken County’s 2019 fundraising Campaign Kickoff at the First Presbyterian Church’s Family Life Center.
The theme was based on the 2016 Disney movie “Moana,” which is about the strong-willed daughter of a Polynesian village chief.
Campaign First Vice Chair Josh Booth, who works for Security Federal Bank, really got into his role as the demigod, Maui.
The United Way provided much of Booth’s costume, which included a wig with long black hair, a necklace made of big fake teeth and claws, a long-sleeved T-shirt with Polynesian-style tattoos printed on it and a faux-leaf skirt.
Underneath the T-shirt, Booth wore a muscle shirt that he purchased at Party City.
“I’ll do anything for the United Way,” he said. “I’ll crawl on the ground, and I’ll dress up. It’s the best cause in Aiken County because of all the people that the United Way serves and all of the agencies that it funds.”
Campaign Second Vice Chair Keyatta Priester, dressed in a green robe, was the goddess Te Fiti. On her head was a wreath made of brightly colored artificial flowers that had faux green braids and dreadlocks attached to it.
Ladonna Armstrong of Aiken Hattery worked until 3 a.m. Friday morning to make the costume. Priester also got help with her makeup. It took about an hour and a half to put on the eye shadow, blue lipstick and other cosmetics.
Face jewels added some sparkle.
“I’m willing to do everything for the folks in our community, and I have never said no to anything the United Way has asked me to do,” said Priester, who is the manager of community development for Aiken Electric Cooperative.
Handing out leis was Bonnie Fulghum. She is the executive director of Mental Health America of Aiken County, which had a booth at the Campaign Kickoff’s Agency Fair.
“These are leis of hope; every life is worth saving,” Fulghum said.
One of her family members provided the money to purchase the 200 leis, and Mental Health America also was giving bags of gummy candy sea creatures and life preservers.
Inside the bags was this printed message: “When the sharks of life come after you, MHA of Aiken County will be your lifesaver.”
Without funding provided by the United Way, “we couldn’t survive,” Fulghum said. “We will do anything to help them because they are such a constant supporter. They’re always there when the agencies need them.”
In 2018, the United Way raised $2,600,638, which was below the goal of $2,690,956.
This year’s goal is $2,348,848.
“We’re off to a great start,” said Campaign Chair Susie Ferrara of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
She was dressed as Moana.
“We’ve got a very dynamic group of community leaders and business leaders,” Ferrara continued. “They have a lot of passion, and they’re working really hard together. There’s a lot of excitement. I feel like we’re going to meet, or maybe even exceed, our goal.”