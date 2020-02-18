One of the most prominent moments of World War II is getting intense attention this week with the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima – a nightmarish conflict that raged from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.
The battle, described in a Marine Corps Times article as "a 36-day bloody slog on a sulfuric island," is largely remembered via one of the best-known photographs in history, showing six Marines (previously identified as five Marines and one Navy corpsman) raising a large United States flag atop Mount Suribachi, the summit of a devastated island where about 42,000 casualties were spread between Marines and the Imperial Japanese Army.
Scott Webster, an Aiken-based photographer with a background in photojournalism, commented on the iconic image, which was taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal on Feb. 23, 1945, and was published in newspapers around the world in the following days. It also won the Pulitzer Prize for photography.
"The constant goal of a good photojournalist is to capture that one shot that tells the whole story almost without need for words. Joe did that and I think he knew it instantly," Webster wrote. "I think he felt the power of that moment and was probably thrilled when he developed the negatives and saw the flag blowing in that direction ... the men and the flag pushing uphill ... actively moving together toward victory."
Among local educators focusing on the conflict this week has been Matt Franklin, who served in the Marine Corps and now teaches fifth grade history at Clearwater Elementary School.
"I think it just puts things into perspective of how difficult this war was, with going from having to fight not only in Europe but having to go fight the Japanese; and as the war went on, they had to island-hop their way back and forth and reclaim all the islands that the Japanese had taken," Franklin said.
"One of the islands they had to have was Iwo Jima, simply because of the airfields, and the Japanese knew that, so they sent 20,000 soldiers to dig tunnels in the island and wait on the ... Allied invasion. The Japanese proceeded to let the Marines get on the island, and then they opened fire and it was pretty much a bloodbath for the Marines."
Iwo Jima, he said, represented "one of the Marine Corps' worst battles," in terms of casualties. The struggle also resulted in the awarding of 27 Medals of Honor (of which 13 were posthumous), "the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force which can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the Armed Services of the United States," as described by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
"What most people don’t understand, and what I get the kids to understand, is that the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi was actually the second flag-raising, and it took place on the fourth day of the battle," Franklin said. "The battle lasted five weeks."
He noted that three of the warriors shown in the iconic photo did not survive the battle. The three survivors, in the months that followed, became part of a campaign to encourage sales of war bonds.
Franklin, recalling his approach to teaching about the battle, said, "I actually have a Mason jar full of sand from Iwo Jima. I let the kids feel it. You let the kids hold it and feel it. You talk about how the tanks, Jeeps and armored vehicles got bogged down and pretty much were useless. It, to me, is one of my more fascinating aspects of World War II – that, and being a Marine."
Local history enthusiasts who have heard firsthand stories of the battle include Janet Hicks, a retired Army general who now lives in Grovetown, Georgia.
Hicks, whose career included time as Fort Gordon's top leader, interviewed about 125 World War II veterans over the past 10 to 11 years for the Veterans History Project, including some who were at Iwo Jima. None, however, had any involvement in raising the famous banner and none mentioned having been able to see it while in action.
"The fighting on those small islands was just brutal," she added. "It was particularly brutal."
History enthusiast Fred Gehle, who lives in Augusta and worked with Hicks, recalled Iwo Jima as "another strange name that came into play" in the news that he heard as a child living in coastal New Jersey.
The big element, he said, was "the flag-raising at Suribachi that really brought everybody's attention to the Pacific War in particular, in the amazing events of the Second World War."
The famous photo went on to become the basis for the Marine Corps War Memorial, one of the most prominent landmarks in Washington, D.C.
"By their victory, the 3rd, 4th and 5th Marine Divisions and other units of the Fifth Amphibious Corps have made an accounting to their country which only history will be able to value fully," said Admiral Chester Nimitz, who was Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet at the time of the battle. "Among the Americans serving on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue."
"Uncommon valor was a common virtue" is inscribed on the Marines' monument.