A North Augusta man was charged Sunday with demanding sexual favors from an Uber passenger in exchange for a purse left in his car.
Austin Bautista, 25, of North Augusta was charged with simple larceny valued $2,000 or less and blackmail/extortion, according to jail records.
Deputies met with the victim who reported she rode in an Uber in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 from Broad Street in Augusta to Belford Grove Drive in Aiken, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim reported she left her purse in the vehicle by mistake and later obtained the suspect's phone number from a representative from Uber, which is a company that offers ride hailing and ride sharing services.
The victim later sent the suspect a message asking if he could return her purse.
The suspect replied yes but asked her to send inappropriate pictures and perform sexual favors for him, the incident report states.
The victim declined and threatened to get law enforcement involved.
At that point, the suspect threatened to burn the victim's purse, the report states.
The victim was able to provide deputies with the suspect's name, his vehicle license plate number and his photograph from his driver profile.
Bautista was later charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.