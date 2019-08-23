U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Aiken on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to speak at an event jointly hosted by the Aiken Republican Club and the Aiken County Republican Party.
Graham, a South Carolina Republican running for re-election, will be the keynote speaker at the club's monthly luncheon meeting. He'll discuss "several pressing local and national issues," according to a notification from the club. Graham's visit was announced about two weeks ago.
Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire on Friday said he is looking forward to hosting Graham here because the senator is a "big" supporter of President Donald Trump and is "a good Republican."
Brookshire is one of five Aiken-area officials to join Graham's Grassroots Leadership Team, a statewide coalition working to keep Graham in the Senate. Other local members include Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and Aiken County Council member Andrew Siders.
The luncheon is open to club members and the general public, but tickets are required. They can be purchased online at Eventbrite or via email at aikenscrepublicanclub@gmail.com.
The Aiken Republican Club meets at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St S.W., in downtown Aiken. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.