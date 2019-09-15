Three riders who were members of the United States’ gold medal-winning eventing team at the recent Pan American Games in Peru are scheduled to compete in Oktoberfest, which will be held Sept. 27-29 at Stable View in Aiken.
Boyd Martin, Doug Payne and Lynn Symansky each have multiple horses entered.
In addition to receiving a team gold medal in early August during the Pan American Games, Martin earned an individual gold on his mount, the 12-year-old gelding Tsetserleg.
Martin also was a member of U.S. eventing teams for the Summer Olympics in 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Martin trains at Stable View during the winter.
Payne is a resident of Aiken.
The fourth rider on the U.S. eventing team at this year’s Pan American Games, Tamie Smith, isn’t expected to participate in Oktoberfest.
Among the other riders with multiple horses entered in Oktoberfest is Phillip Dutton.
In 2016, Dutton won an individual bronze medal in eventing while riding Mighty Nice and representing the U.S. during the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Prior to then, Dutton was a member of Australia’s gold medal-winning three-day eventing team at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and Sydney, Australia, respectively.
He and his wife, Evie, own Red Oak Farm near Aiken, which serves as Dutton’s winter training site.
“Oktoberfest is Stable View’s premier event, and we work very hard to make it a community-oriented event,” said Christine Rhodes, press officer for Oktoberfest and Stable View’s marketing coordinator.
There will be food trucks and a vendors’ village at Stable View during Oktoberfest.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. will be offering alcohol tastings.
In addition, Stable View will be the site of the Aiken Horsepower Association’s fourth annual Fall Fling car show Sept. 28.
Eventing is a sport that has been described as an equestrian triathlon. It has three phases: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.
Oktoberfest will offer up to $80,000 in prize money, Rhodes said.
Oktoberfest is free for spectators, but VIP tickets for Sept. 28 are being sold in advance for $40 apiece and are available for purchase on Stable View’s website: stableviewfarm.com.
Lunch and a signature drink, The Horse Treat, are included in the price.
Also on Sept. 28, there will be a competitors’ party at 6:30 p.m. with live music.
Tickets cost $25 apiece and can be purchased in advance by calling Stable View’s office at 484-356-3173.
On Sept. 27, there will be a course walk with Martin at 4 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, and the money will be donated to the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.
Participants can pay the fee that day at Stable View prior to the course walk’s start.
The Oktoberfest competition schedule will be available on Stable View’s website.
Information also can be obtained by calling Stable View.
Stable View is at 117 Stable Drive.