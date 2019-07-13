Stable View in Aiken will be the final training site for the U.S. eventing team before it heads to Lima, Peru, for the 2019 Pan American Games, which are scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 11.
Christine Rhodes, marketing coordinator for Stable View, said the squad would be at the facility beginning July 23 for several days.
“The training sessions are closed,” she said. “They won’t be open to the public.”
On July 24 at 6 p.m., however, there will be a send-off reception at Stable View. The cost will be $25 per person, and $15 of that amount will be donated to the U.S. Equestrian Federation to help offset costs associated with the Pan American Games.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served.
Tickets should be purchased by July 22 and are available at the Stable View office at 117 Stable Drive.
For more information, call 484-356-3173.
Members of the Pan Am eventing team include two riders with strong local ties, Boyd Martin and Doug Payne.
Stable View is the winter training base for Martin, who was a member of the U.S. eventing teams for the Summer Olympics in 2012 in London, England, and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Martin and his mount, the 12-year-old gelding Tsetserleg, finished second in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in April.
Tsetserleg is scheduled to go to Peru, but Martin has a reserve mount, On Cue, a 13-year-old mare.
Payne, who lives in Aiken, finished second in the inaugural LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field in March.
He rode Vandiver then, and the 15-year-old gelding is Payne’s reserve mount for the Pan American Games.
Payne is scheduled to ride Starr Witness, an 8-year-old mare, in Peru.
The other members of the Pan American Games eventing team are Tamie Smith of Murrieta, California, and Lynn Symansky of Middleburg, Virginia.
Smith’s mount is scheduled to be the 10-year-old mare Fleeceworks Royal, and Smith’s reserve is the 13-year-old gelding Mai Baum.
Symansky’s mount will be the 11-year-old gelding RF Cool Play.
Liz Halliday-Sharp, who divides her time between England and Florida, and the 8-year-old gelding Cooley Quicksilver, are the traveling reserves for the Pan American Games eventing team.
Halliday-Sharp and the 16-year-old gelding Fernhill By Night won the LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase.
The eventing team’s other reserves include Phillip Dutton and the 8-year-old gelding Sea of Clouds.
Like Martin, Dutton trains during the winter in Aiken.
Dutton and his wife, Evie, own Red Oak Farm here.
In 2016, Dutton won an individual bronze medal in eventing while riding Mighty Nice and representing the United States during the Summer Olympics.
He also earned team gold medals as a member of Australia’s eventing squad at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and Sydney, Australia, respectively.