A roughly four-year effort to relocate highly enriched uranium to the Savannah River Site is now complete, the National Nuclear Security Administration announced earlier this month.

More than 200 kilograms of the material, in shorthand known as HEU, came from research reactors at the Chalk River Laboratories in Ontario, Canada. The batch is now being kept at the Savannah River Site's L-Basin, a spent nuclear fuel storehouse.

It will stay there pending "final disposition," a National Nuclear Security Administration spokesperson said. The NNSA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy, which stewards the site south of Aiken.

The relocation effort – spanning thousands and thousands of miles – began in 2015 and was completed some time in 2019. That's significantly ahead of schedule, the National Nuclear Security Administration noted in a Feb. 12 announcement.

Efficiently loading the uranium in Canada and, locally, efficiently receiving it at L-Basin shaved time off the original schedule, the same spokesperson explained.

The spent nuclear fuel was returned to the U.S. in line with an international procedure, the Foreign Research Reactor Spent Nuclear Fuel Acceptance Program.

"Our collaboration on this project has demonstrated, once again, that when the United States and Canada work together, we can make the world a safer place," National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty said in a statement, later thanking the northern neighbors for "promoting a strong nonproliferation regime."

An NNSA spokesperson described Canada as one of the NNSA's most dedicated partners.

The news was first announced at the International Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna, Austria.