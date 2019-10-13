LONDON — British media are reporting that a South Aiken High graduate, who is the wife of an American official, no longer has diplomatic immunity after being involved in a fatal road accident and leaving the United Kingdom.

BBC and Sky News said Sunday that U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had told the family of Harry Dunn that "immunity is no longer pertinent" because the suspect has left the U.K.

The Foreign Office declined to comment.

Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military. The alleged car driver, Anne Sacoolas, subsequently left Britain.

Sacoolas' lawyer, Amy Jeffress of Arnold and Porter, said: "Anne is devastated by this tragic accident" and wants to meet Dunn's parents.

Sacoolas, formerly Anne Elizabeth Goodwin, is a graduate of South Aiken High School and a graduate of the University of South Carolina, according to a wedding announcement published in the Aiken Standard on June 29, 2003.

She was employed by the State Department in Washington, D.C., and her husband, Jonathan Patrick Sacoolas, was employed by the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., according to the 2003 announcement.