Two Georgia women were charged last weekend with shoplifting from a North Augusta Walmart with help from minors.
Regina Mekelle Smith, 40, of Hephzibah and Scotisscea Jocyette Hyman, 27, of Augusta were both charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and shoplifting valued $2,000 or less, according to jail records.
Around 1 p.m. on May 3, police responded to Walmart on Knox Avenue in reference to a possible shoplifting, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Responding police were able to detain four suspects at their vehicle in the parking lot.
A fifth suspect, Smith, was detained inside the store.
Smith told police all five suspects were in the women's clothing department putting unpaid items into book bags, the report states.
After items were concealed, the suspects would walk to the front of the store.
Smith and one other juvenile suspect would go to the customer service counter while the others walked out of the store with shopping carts containing the concealed shoplifted items, according to the report.
The group attempted to shoplift $510 in merchandise, according to the report.
Police reviewed video footage and observed the incident occurred as Smith described.
Smith and Hyman were charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.
The parents of the juveniles – ages 14, 15 and 16 – were contacted to take custody of the children.