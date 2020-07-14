Two teenagers have been charged in the death of an Aiken man who was found fatally shot in Augusta Tuesday morning.
Marquan Patten, also known as Marquan Doyle, 23, of Aiken, was found shot in a vehicle on Service Drive, just off Milledge Road in Augusta, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said.
Patten was pronounced deceased at 3:36 a.m. at the scene.
Tuesday evening, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced charges against Marqwez Warney, 17, and Lewis Wigfall, 16.
Warney was charged with murder, criminal attempt felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Wigfall was charged as an adult for murder and is being held at Regional Youth Detention Center.
Further investigation revealed two other subjects, ages 16 and 17, had also been shot during an incident, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported.
Both Warney and Wigfall were shot during the incident and were treated at Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An autopsy will be conducted on Patten at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab, Bowen said.