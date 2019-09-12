The Aiken Department of Public Safety apprehended two suspects with a stolen vehicle after police chased them on foot in downtown Aiken Thursday.
Officers began a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near the downtown alley but the driver did not stop for police, ADPS Lt. Jennifer Hayes said.
The two occupants, a male and female, exited the car and began to run away, Hayes said.
The two suspects are currently in custody of the ADPS.
This is an ongoing story. Check back with the Aiken Standard as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.