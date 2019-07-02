The race to represent the City of Aiken's third district now has two contenders.

John Klecker and Karen Papouchado, both Republicans, on Tuesday filed as candidates for Aiken City Council District 3. Neither brought an entourage.

District 3 is currently represented by City Council member Dick Dewar, who after 12 years is not seeking reelection.

The district resembles a rough "C" on the city's western flank; it includes a stretch of land south of Richland Avenue West and a meandering plot split by part of the Aiken bypass.

Klecker is a member of the Aiken Planning Commission, a panel that largely advises City Council. He was appointed to the Planning Commission by Dewar.

Klecker on Tuesday said he enjoys being involved in community affairs, and sees a seat on City Council as another step in that direction. Dewar encouraged Klecker to run.

"I knew that I was not going to run again," he said, "and I had been looking for candidates to replace me."

Papouchado said she was motivated to run because "we are facing another crisis" – divisiveness and tribalism and its potential long-term consequences.

Papouchado represented the third district from 1992 to 2000.

City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts, and the mayor is elected at large.

Three seats on City Council are up for grabs this year: mayor as well as districts 1 and 3.

Voters living in Aiken's first district will vote for two people: one for mayor, one for District 1. Voters living in Aiken's third district will vote for two people, as well: one for mayor, one for District 3. All city voters can vote in the mayoral race.

The candidate filing period closes Monday.

Municipal party primaries and conventions are scheduled for Aug. 13. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Aug. 27.

The general election will be held Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 7.