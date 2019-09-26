Horse Creek Academy and Merriwether Middle School investigated separate possible threats Thursday.

Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the executive director of Horse Creek Academy, said Thursday morning that “a threat came in, and police were immediately involved.”

“Possible is the key word,” Taylor said. “Everyone is completely safe. There's no threat here at the building at all right now, but we are investigating with obviously the police being here. That's a precaution.”

According to a post on social media Thursday morning, Horse Creek Academy was made aware of the possible threat.

"Safety is our first priority here at HCA," the post read. "The local police are involved and are present on campus today. Our students are safe and secure. School will run as normal. Thank you for your support.”

Taylor said students' safety is her priority.

“I'm a mom, and I have almost 600 students here I'm taking care of,” she said. “Even at the thought of a possible threat, I'm going to make sure we're safe.”

According to an 11:30 a.m. news release from the Edgefield County School District, a parent contacted the principal of Merriwether Middle School and reported content on social media that involved a student making an alleged threat.

The middle school's administration investigated the incident and discovered the content was not posted at Merriwether Middle School and was not directed toward the school's students or staff, according to the release.

"Students and staff were not in danger or threatened at any point," the release read. "Administration followed ECSD policy responding to the incident and the appropriate actions were taken to account in the situation to ensure there was no potential danger."

Parents are urged to get involved and students should not participate in online bullying or making online threats, local authorities have suggested.

"Most common online problems are inappropriate use of photos, video and parents not policing what their kids are doing online," Capt. Maryann Burgess, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said last month.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office urges everyone to report any possible threats to school officials and to law enforcement.

Abdullah also advises those who see a threat to retain a copy of the threat to share with officials.

Staff reporter Larry Wood contributed to this article.