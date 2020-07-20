Twenty-one Aiken County public schools will provide all students free breakfast and lunch for the 2020-2021 school year under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
Rhonda Heath, meal benefits coordinator for Aiken County Public Schools, said two elementary schools joined the list of CEP schools this year: Aiken Elementary and Graniteville Elementary.
Parents at CEP schools are not required to fill out applications for their children to receive free breakfast and lunch.
Here are the schools in Aiken County that will provide free meals for all students this year, according to an email from Heath:
- Schofield Middle School.
- J.D. Lever Elementary School.
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary.
- East Aiken Elementary.
- North Aiken Elementary.
- Mossy Creek Elementary.
- Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School.
- Jefferson Elementary.
- Clearwater Elementary.
- Gloverville Elementary.
- Warrenville Elementary.
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School.
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School.
- Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.
- Wagener Salley High School.
- Cyril B. Busbee Elementary.
- A.L. Corbett Middle School.
- Greendale Elementary.
- Redcliffe Elementary.
- Aiken Elementary.
- Graniteville Elementary.
Eligible Aiken County families whose students do not attend the above schools will need to fill out an application for free or reduced-price meals.
The income chart below shows eligibility for students at non-CEP schools:
On their applications, families will need to provide the following, according to a press release from the school district: 1. A SNAP or TANF case number certifying the household is currently eligible for either of these assistance programs and an adult household member signature or 2. names of all household members, the name and last four digits of the social security number of the adult household member signing the application form, current income by source for each household member and a signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.
Foster children may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals regardless of household income, according to the press release. Families should include any foster children on their applications along with their other children.
For more information on the free or reduced-price meals application process, contact the Aiken County Public School District at 803-641-2428.