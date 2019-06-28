The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested two Aiken County teens Thursday in connection to an assault that occurred in North Augusta earlier this month.

Matthew Hunter Price, 18, of the 600 block of McKenzie Street in North Augusta, and Travone Molete Johnson, 18, of the 100 block of Railroad Street in Warrenville, were both charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.

They are charged alongside Marcialo Frankeem Jamison and Martin Jose Chavez Jr., both of Warrenville, who are facing the same charges for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 11 p.m. June 3 to Todd Avenue in North Augusta and met with four victims, one male and three females, who claimed four men had forced their way into the residence and caused a disturbance.

The four male suspects had reportedly pulled up to the home in a vehicle and one of the suspects walked up to the door to speak with one of the female victims. The victim said the suspect, identified as Price, asked for a mini-fridge he claimed to have left when moving out a few weeks prior, police reported.

The victim asked Price to stay outside while she got his mini-fridge for him, but Price reportedly became enraged after seeing the male victim inside the home. She said he shoved his way inside and began attacking the male victim, the report states.

The three other suspects reportedly got out of the car after the fight broke out, forced their way into the house and joined in the fight, police said.

The three female victims tried to break up the fight and the suspects allegedly started assaulting them, the report states.

After the fight, the victims said the suspects began to leave, "bragging about assaulting (the victims)," and threatened to return later, the report states.

The report states one suspect also pushed over a victim's motorcycle parked outside before they fled the scene.

Investigators reported speaking with a witness who was not involved in the incident, who claimed all four suspects arrived at his home after the incident and bragged to him about the fight.

Following an investigation, Jamison, Chavez, Price and Johnson were identified as the suspects.

On June 4, deputies arrested Jamison and Chavez.

Investigators arrested Price and Johnson on Thursday. All four men were still being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Friday afternoon.

