Two men from Aiken and Allendale counties, respectively, have sued the city of Aiken and its joint police-and-fire department, alleging they were battered, maliciously prosecuted, abused and defamed, among other things.

The severe accusations stem from an incident in November 2017, and are outlined in a seven-page complaint filed late last year.

Justin M. and Jaquil L. Badger allege — via the complaint — they were assaulted and falsely imprisoned after Aiken Department of Public Safety officers found a gun in plain view in the vehicle they were riding in, which was stopped near the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center along Whiskey Road.

According to the complaint, they, alongside two other "young men" who were also in the vehicle, James Badger III and David Perry, were handcuffed and detained. The Badgers claim they were verbally abused.

"This assault and battery was unwarranted, unjustified and unprovoked," reads the complaint, which is signed by Joshua Koger Jr., an attorney in Barnwell. Koger did not return a call made to his office Wednesday morning.

Perry, the driver of the vehicle, took responsibility for the gun the day of the arrests, according to the complaint. But that was squelched, the duo alleges, and only came to light during a preliminary hearing months later.

"Consequently, plaintiff Jaquil Badger was falsely imprisoned approximately seven (7) months before obtaining a personal recognizance bond on June 25, 2018," the complaint reads. "Plaintiff Justin Badger was falsely imprisoned for approximately two (2) weeks before obtaining bond and being released."

"Defendants abused the legal process or acted on charges which they knew were false for the ulterior purpose of forcing plaintiffs to serve jail time," it continues.

Court records show Justin and Jaquil Badger were arrested Nov. 29, 2017, and that the matters were later dismissed. Court records also show Perry was arrested that same day.

Justin and Jaquil Badger have demanded a jury trial; they are seeking damages and reimbursement of legal fees.

Neither Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh nor Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco would comment on the ongoing litigation.