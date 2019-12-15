Two people were killed and two children were badly hurt in a crash Saturday night along Charleston Highway.
The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 8:48 p.m. in Windsor, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Ables announced the matter early Sunday morning.
The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, Ables said. Two children in the same car were sent to a hospital in Augusta. Ables said their condition was "serious."
The two will be autopsied Monday in Newberry, according to the coroner's office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.