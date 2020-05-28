Two drivers are dead following a fatal head-on collision in Aiken County on Thursday morning.
The collision occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Williston Road near Independent Boulevard, approximately 7.3 miles south of North Augusta, and involved two vehicles.
Dabron Fulton, 19, of Wrens, Ga., and Jessie Kent, 46, of New Ellenton have been identified as the deceased victims, according to Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables.
Kent was a Republican candidate for New Ellenton City Council.
Fulton was traveling east on Williston Road in a Chevy Impala when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head on with a Ford Excursion traveling west, driven by Kent, Ables said.
The Ford then ran off the road and went down an embankment, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m., Ables reported.
Kent was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead at 8:36 a.m.
Both victims died of multiple traumatic injuries, Ables said. A toxicology analysis is pending on both drivers.
Kent was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the collision, Tidwell said.
S.C. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
This brings the total of fatalities from vehicle collisions to six in Aiken County this month.