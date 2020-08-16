Two people died in a two-car collision on Highway 78 near the Barnwell-Bamberg County line Saturday night.
The drivers, Kiana Sanders, 20, of Blackville, and Margaret Gossett, 49, of Walterboro, were pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Denise Gibson.
One of the vehicles was a 2004 Toyota SUV, and the other was a 2011 Dodge four-door truck, said Master Trooper David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, Jones said. The SUV driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions, and they struck head on. Both vehicles caught fire, Jones said.
Toxicology testing will be performed, according to a press release from the Barnwell County coroner.
The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.