Two people were killed following a fiery car crash on I-20 early Saturday morning.
At approximately 1:44 a.m., a call of a car fire was reported on I-20 in the eastbound lane near the 24 mile marker, County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
The collision, involving a Ford SUV, occurred 6.5 miles north of Aiken, said Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The vehicle was traveling eastward at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree then overturning before bursting into flames, Ables said.
Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, Tidwell said.
After the fire was extinguished two individuals were found inside the vehicle, due to extensive thermal injuries no sort of an identification could be made, Ables said.
Highway patrol is continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash and to identify the vehicle.
The two victims will be autopsied in Newberry.