Two are dead following a vehicle accident in Edgefield County.
At approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Weaver Road near Bland Baptist Road, approximately 1 mile north of Johnston.
The vehicle, containing a driver and a passenger, was traveling north on Weaver Road when it drove off the right side of the road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
The vehicle then struck an embankment, a tree and then overturned, Master Trooper Gary Miller, with the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, Miller said.
The names of the victims have not been released.