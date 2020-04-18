Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

Two are dead following a vehicle accident in Edgefield County.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Weaver Road near Bland Baptist Road, approximately 1 mile north of Johnston. 

The vehicle, containing a driver and a passenger, was traveling north on Weaver Road when it drove off the right side of the road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then struck an embankment, a tree and then overturned, Master Trooper Gary Miller, with the S.C. Highway Patrol said. 

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, Miller said. 

The names of the victims have not been released. 

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

