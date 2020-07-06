A possible domestic dispute that turned into a shooting on Sunday night resulted in the death of two people in Salley.
At 8:50 p.m., the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to two homes on Maple Street in Salley regarding a shooting incident involving fatalities, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Thembi Chalmers, 43, who resided at 227 Maple St. was pronounced dead in the home from a gunshot wound.
The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Levi Bonnett.
Bonnett was Chalmers' boyfriend and resided in the home with the victim, Ables said.
After shooting the victim, Bonnett walked to 210 Maple St. where he took his life.
A domestic dispute between the two is believed to have led up to the shooting, Ables reported.
Chalmers will be autopsied in Newberry, and toxicology specimens are pending on Bonnett.