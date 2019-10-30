The victims of a recent car accident that occurred over the weekend on I-20 have been identified.
According to a press release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office, the victims were Ronald Towers, 28, and his sister Lisa Towers, 27, both of Columbia.
The fiery crash occurred early around 1:44 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the eastbound lane near mile marker 24, a little more than 5 miles outside the city limits of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables, the vehicle, a Ford SUV had been traveling at a high rate of speed before it veered off the road and struck a tree, bursting into flames.
Both Ronald and Lisa Towers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Both victims were found to have suffered blunt force trauma in the accident, according to the press release. They also suffered extensive thermal injuries, according to a previous press release from the Coroner's Office. Toxicology for carbon monoxide inhalation is still pending.
It has yet to be determined who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.