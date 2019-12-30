Two Aiken County teenagers are facing charges relating to the burglary of an Aiken home on Dec. 19.
My'Keria Nicole Davis, 19, of North Augusta and Tybaiys Demarcus Key, 19, of Aiken are both facing one charge of second degree burglary, according to jail records.
Police responded to a home on Elim Lane in reference to a burglary, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The victim reported noticing someone had broken into the residence's back window, according to the report.
Police walked through the residence and observed the residence's Christmas tree on the floor with ornaments shattered next to the tree.
Police noticed presents in disarray on the floor and clothes were scattered in one of the residence's rooms, according to the report.
The back window's glass was shattered with a wooden chair outside the window, the report said.
The victim reported two flat screen TV's, a Playstation 4 and Christmas gifts containing pairs of boots, jackets and gift cards stolen from the residence, according to the report.
Key was charged on Dec. 27 and Davis was charged on Dec. 28.
Both were taken to the Aiken County detention center where they are currently being held as of Monday afternoon.