A suspect involved in a shooting on Bonnie Blue Drive surrendered Tuesday morning to investigators at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Christopher Shaquaan Williams surrendered to investigators without incident, according to a news release from Capt. Eric M. Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
Williams was booked on charges of attempted robbery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime.
On June 27 at approximately 7 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Bonnie Blue Drive for a reported shooting incident, according to the release.
When the responding deputies arrived on scene at Bonnie Blue Drive near S.C. 191 in Aiken, the victim, a 28-year-old black male, was located and appeared to have been injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
A witness on scene was briefly detained and informed deputies that the suspect, Williams, 24, and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in the shooting incident.
It was reported that Williams fled the area before deputies arrived on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment by Aiken County Emergency Medical Services.
Further investigation revealed that the detained witness, Lachelle Smith Guzman, 20, and Williams conspired to rob the victim that resulted in the shooting.
Investigators arrested Guzman for attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and possession during the commission of violent crime on June 28.