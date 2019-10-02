Two men have been charged after deputies issued a drug search warrant Wednesday afternoon in Gloverville in reference to a suspected drug house.
Investigators are obtaining warrants for James A. Grant, 52, and Randall Morris, 45, who are expected to be charged with operating a stash house, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
According to a tweet by the ACSO, investigators issued the warrant off Eula Helen Street after a tip was provided by citizens.
