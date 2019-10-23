A Graniteville man and woman are facing charges after deputies raided a suspected illegal drug house Wednesday morning.
Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant on a home off Oakwood Drive in Graniteville at 9:25 a.m., according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Andrea Shae Lowe, 36, and Christopher Dwayne Odom, 27, were charged following the search, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
Lowe was charged with possession of meth, second degree; possession of heroin, second degree; and operating a stash house violation.
Odom was charged with possession of meth, third degree; possession of heroin, third degree; and operating a stash house violation.
Both Lowe and Obom are currently being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday afternoon.