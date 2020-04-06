Two suspects have been charged in an armed robbery turned shooting that took place in Warrenville on Sunday night.
Around 10:45 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on the 200 block of Myrtle Street in Warrenville for a shooting incident, according to a news release by the Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim told deputies that an armed black male wearing a masked robbed him, the release states. During the robbery a struggle occurred and the victim was shot once.
The victim was transported in stable condition to an area hospital for treatment.
The suspect fled in a white SUV in an unknown direction.
Deputies in the area located and stopped a vehicle matching the vehicle description.
The two suspects in the vehicle were identified as Deandre Raymere Campos, 27, and Jordyn Aleece Williams, 20.
After investigating deputies arrested and transported Campos and Williams to the Aiken County Detention Center where Campos is being charged with attempted murder and armed robbery and Williams is being charged with accessory after the fact.
The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.