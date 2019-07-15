The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested two Augusta men Monday following a shooting incident on the 300 block of Serpentine Drive in North Augusta.
Thomas Joseph Arnold, 41, and Eric Christopher Byron, 45, were both arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a release. Arnold is also charged with attempted murder.
Both were taken to the Aiken County detention center.
Deputies responded around 6:44 a.m. to Serpentine Drive, near Border Drive, in reference to a reported shooting, said Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim, who had apparent scrapes and contusions to his arms and side.
The victim told investigators he left his home and came upon three white males in a pickup truck, blocking the road. He said he attempted to assist the suspects with moving the truck, when two of the suspects began to physically assault him, the release states.
It was reported the victim retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, which is when one of the suspects began to discharge a firearm toward him. The suspects fled the area in the pickup truck after the shooting, and no injuries were reported.
Additional deputies searching the area came upon the suspect's vehicle driving away from the incident location on Knox Avenue, the release states.
Deputies and North Augusta Department of Public Safety stopped the suspects, identified as Arnold, Byron and 37-year-old Jesse Stephen Hall, of Rayle, Georgia.
Arnold and Byron were arrested, while Hall was released on scene, according to the release.
However, further charges may be forthcoming, as the investigation is still on-going.