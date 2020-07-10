Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.