At least two Bank of America locations in Aiken County have been temporarily shuttered as the financial institution works to keep employees and clients "as safe as possible during these times," a spokesperson said Friday.
The branches in downtown Aiken, 167 Laurens St. S.W., and North Augusta, 441 W. Martintown Road, are closed for the foreseeable future. Bank of America, the spokesperson said, is working to reopen them as soon as possible, though.
Closures across the country are attributable to a mix of factors: Low foot traffic, insufficient staffing and knock-on effects of the novel coronavirus crisis.
ATMs and the company's mobile banking app are unaffected, the spokesperson noted.
Bank of America serves tens of millions of clients across the world.