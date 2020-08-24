Two more Aiken women have been charged in a mob assault that left one woman injured in Hahn Village on Aug. 13.
Allissa English, 22, and Kelsey Miracle Andrews, 19, both of Aiken, were each charged with third degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.
The assault reportedly stemmed from a call for shots fired the evening of Aug. 13 in Hahn Village.
Police spoke with a witness on scene who reported being "jumped" by several women prior to shots being fired.
The witness reported a blue SUV pulled in front of her residence at approximately 5:45 p.m.
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle, who the victim reportedly knew through mutual friends, asked the victim to come out of the house so they could speak.
When the victim exited the house, four Black women allegedly began punching and kicking the victim until she fell to the ground, the report states.
The women then ran to the SUV and fled the scene before police arrived.
Witnesses reported seeing the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Don Perry, fire multiple shots as the vehicle fled the area.
On scene, police recovered three Luger 9mm bullet shell casings near the scene of the assault.
A warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been drafted for Perry, according to the incident report.
The victim identified one of the suspects who participated in the assault as English, also known as Lele Sweat, the incident report states.
English and the victim had an argument on Facebook several days prior, the victim reported.
The two were allegedly arguing over a man with whom they commonly share children, the report states.
English and Andrews were charged Saturday as the second and third suspects in this case.
On Aug. 17, police charged 24-year-old Shaquila Shontell Carter of Aiken in connection with the mob assault.
Anyone with any further information relating to the assault is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at (803) 642-7740.