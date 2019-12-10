Two Aiken teens have been charged with robbing and firing into an Orangeburg County residence in October.
Dontell Harling, 19, of Aiken has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property, according to an incident report by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
Jermiez Bostick, 17, of Aiken was also charged with the same crimes as Harling, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators were called to a Springfield residence in Orangeburg County on Oct. 24 after a family reported having been robbed and shot at, according to the report.
Two victims at the residence said around 11 p.m. between eight and 10 suspects in three vehicle drove up, according to the report.
The victims said the group made small talk before they then threatened the pair at gunpoint, demanding money, the report states.
One of the gunmen threatened to shoot the victims, but the subject began to leave after taking a small amount of cash from the victims, according to the report.
As the vehicles began to leave, the victims got behind a tree in case they were fired on.
Shots then rang out, striking the home and a vehicle in the yard.
During a court hearing Monday, bond was denied on the burglary and armed robbery charge for Harling. Bond was set on the remaining charges at $22,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Bond was denied on Bostick, as well.
“You don’t come into this county and threaten the citizens here, I don’t care who or where you are,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “You can be in the next county or the next country, we’ll be right there with you. Besides these two, we’ve got more in the group identified and warrants in hand.”