It wasn't quite snakes on a train Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Park Avenue, but it was pretty close.
Dr. Whit Gibbons talked about and displayed a glass lizard, a spotted salamander, a scarlet king snake, a baby American alligator and other creatures native to Aiken County and South Carolina during the first Reptile Day at the Depot. More than 100 children and their families packed the center's covered pavilion for the program to learn about and see animals that spend most of their lives away from human view.
“I want to try to introduce the children to the diversity of animals that we have here and, in this case today, reptiles and amphibians,” Gibbons said before the presentation. “Everything I brought today lives in Aiken County, including an alligator, a snapping turtle and a big snake.”
Gibbons said he wants to teach children to “appreciate and enjoy” the many animals that live in Aiken and Aiken County but to be “careful.”
“Turtles can bite. Snakes can bite. Alligators, obviously, are things to be careful about,” Gibbons said. “We don't want to fear them; we just want to be careful. Be cautious and aware of their capabilities and enjoy having them around and do what we can to protect them.”
Gibbons, who writes the “Ecoviews" column for the Aiken Standard, is an ecologist and environmental educator. He worked at the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory for more than 40 years. He was a professor of ecology at the University of Georgia and is a research professor at USC Aiken.
“I have worked with reptiles and amphibians ever since I was a child,” Gibbons said.