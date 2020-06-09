Mark Menezes is one step closer to becoming the deputy secretary of energy, the U.S. Department of Energy's second in command.
The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday favorably reported Menezes' nomination, weeks after he – the current under secretary of energy – cruised through a nomination hearing before the same panel.
At the time, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska Republican at the committee's helm, wished Menezes "strong, bipartisan support."
President Donald Trump tapped Menezes to become the Energy Department's No. 2 earlier this year. The deputy secretary position is vacant following Dan Brouillette's confirmation as secretary of energy; Brouillette succeeded Rick Perry, the former Texas governor who abruptly left the DOE's top spot at the end of 2019.
Brouillette in February urged lawmakers to support Menezes' latest nomination: "I encourage the U.S. Senate to expeditiously confirm him," Brouillette wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to continuing to serve alongside my friend and colleague to advance U.S. energy independence and security."
The Energy Department's nuclear cleanup office, Environmental Management, oversees the Savannah River Site, the massive nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve south of Aiken and New Ellenton.
Exactly when the full Senate will vote on Menezes' nomination is not clear.