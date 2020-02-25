CHARLESTON — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Tuesday night equated 21st century warfare with cyber warfare, a one-two punch launched at the sitting president as well as Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"The question you have to ask is, 'Where is the commander in chief?'" Steyer said, standing onstage with a half-dozen other Democratic contenders. He continued: "There was a hostile foreign attack on our election last time, and the president sided with a hostile foreign power."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, another Democratic presidential candidate, said Russia should be sanctioned for their meddling approximately four years ago. President Donald Trump has been roundly criticized for his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin — something Biden, a South Carolina favorite, capitalized on Tuesday.

Steyer, a billionaire businessman who spearheaded a charge to impeach Trump, said it is "outrageous" that otherwise patriotic, flag-waving Republicans would "side with our enemies" — Russia, for example — when American democracy is under siege.

"We have to oppose a president who sides with a hostile foreign power that commits cyber warfare against the United States of America," the tartan-tie-wearing candidate said. "That's where we are."

Intelligence officials have said Russia is working to influence and sway the 2020 presidential election.

"They are engaged now, as I speak, in interfering in our election," Biden warned.

"What we're having is an attack by a hostile foreign power on our democracy right now," Steyer said separately. The billionaire later said Trump's inaction is upsetting.

Cybersecurity is of particular interest in the Aiken-Augusta region because of Fort Gordon, the U.S. Army's cyber center of excellence; the related business and technology environment some in Aiken County are working to foster; and the state-of-the-art DreamPort complex planned for USC Aiken, a favorite of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's.

"Look, I think that people keep thinking that the way we're going to go to war is like World War II, or maybe the Revolutionary War," Steyer told the Aiken Standard after the debate. "And that's not true."

The debate Tuesday night comes four days before the Democratic presidential primary in the Palmetto State. Polls will be open statewide 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

No Republican presidential primary is being held in South Carolina this year.