President Donald Trump on Thursday sent to the U.S. Senate his nomination of Mark Menezes to be the next deputy secretary of energy.
If confirmed, Menezes, currently the under secretary of energy, would officially become the second in command at the Department of Energy, which stewards the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.
The president first announced his intent to select Menezes in February.
The deputy secretary position is currently vacant. It was previously held by Dan Brouillette, who now succeeds Rick Perry as energy secretary, the Energy Department's No. 1.
Brouillette earlier this year effectively deputized Menezes: He afforded the under secretary the authority to direct all operations at the department, save for its weapons-focused National Nuclear Security Administration, among other duties.
The transfer of power was meant to maintain "operational effectiveness," Brouillette reasoned in an email, which the Aiken Standard previously obtained.
On Twitter Thursday afternoon, Brouillette congratulated Menezes and said "Mark's outstanding leadership has greatly benefited" their department.
Menezes is a Louisiana State University graduate and has experience on the Hill. He previously served as an executive with Berkshire Hathaway Energy and as the vice president and associate general counsel for American Electric Power.