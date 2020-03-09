AUGUSTA — President Donald Trump has responded robustly to the burgeoning coronavirus threat across the country, according to U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, and has taken much-needed steps to protect American health.

Allen, a Republican who represents Georgia's 12th Congressional District, which includes Augusta, at a Monday news conference described Trump as "the hardest working president" he's known in his lifetime, emphasizing that the "full force of the federal government" is aligning to combat the new coronavirus.

"And he is doing everything within our resources to deal with this that I'm aware of," Allen said separately.

The president last week signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to fight the novel coronavirus, often referred to as COVID-19. Allen on Monday was pleased that the money had been made available — though sooner would have been better.

+2 DHEC: Seventh person in South Carolina tests 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus A man in Camden is being monitored after potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus …

"It should have been done before last week but, again, we're not in charge of the House," he said, suggesting politics were a hurdle.

Trump has recently been criticized for his response — some have called it confusing or lackluster — to the coronavirus outbreak, which proliferated in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in China. Critics, for instance, have pounced on muddled messaging coming from the Trump administration.

"You know, the market's down a little bit this morning, and there's all kind of folks blaming the president on that," Allen said Monday. "So, you know, unfortunately, when you're the president, you get blamed for everything."

As of late Monday afternoon, there were six confirmed and six presumptive-positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the state's health department. That same day, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican representing Georgia's 9th Congressional District, announced he would be self-quarantining after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seven cases, a majority presumptive, have been reported in South Carolina. None are in Aiken County.

Presumptive positive means samples have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have now been reported across the country. Trump, after touring CDC facilities in Atlanta last week, urged people to stay calm, a tone similar to that struck by Allen and Dr. Stephen Goggans, a Georgia health director who accompanied the congressman during his news conference.

"These scientists are doing a phenomenal job with something that came from out of nowhere a very short time ago," the president said last week.

Symptoms of COVID-19 resemble the common cold or flu, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Allen plans to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, who was picked to lead the coronavirus task force, to discuss efforts moving forward.