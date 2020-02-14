ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Trump administration is still very much interested in nuclear waste storage at Yucca Mountain, but getting there requires a novel, stepwise approach, Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes said Wednesday.

The process, the under secretary told a U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, could involve interim storage — a public or private holding pattern for the various nuclear wastes until Yucca Mountain, or another federal repository, gets the go-ahead.

"Indeed, the president recognized the importance of us doing something with the nuclear waste that we have stored across our country at the nuclear facilities," Menezes said, responding to questions from Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif. "He also recognizes that the law of the land is, indeed, permanent repository at Yucca Mountain."

"What we're trying to do is to put together a process that will give us a path to permanent storage at Yucca," Menezes said at the same hearing.

Yucca Mountain, about 90 miles from Las Vegas, was identified decades ago as the nation's potential nuclear storehouse. Congress in 2002 approved of the desolate locale. But the project soured under President Barack Obama and has failed to gain significant traction since.

"He is, as everybody that cares about this issue," Menezes said of Trump, "frustrated in the fact that still we have not been able to get the resources or the authorization that we need to be able to license Yucca."

The under secretary's remarks were made days after the White House rolled out its fiscal year 2021 budget — it included no money for Yucca Mountain — and shortly before the president announced his intent to nominate Menezes to be the deputy secretary of energy, the No. 2 spot at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Trump's previous budget requests have included $120 million and $116 million, respectively, for the mothballed nuclear repository.

Menezes' comments also come after Trump said he had heard Nevadans' concerns about Yucca Mountain (health, safety and consent, for example) and would, instead, explore "innovative approaches."

McNerney was seemingly puzzled by that phrase, asking Menezes to elaborate on it at least twice. The California Democrat is behind the Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act of 2019, as are Reps. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and John Shimkus of Illinois, Republicans recognized as Yucca Mountain hawks.

"It's time to get the Yucca Mountain back on track," Duncan said during the Wednesday hearing, "and with that, I yield back."

The Palmetto State is one of many states currently storing nuclear waste.