A Columbia man has been identified as the victim in a fatal collision on Monday that involved a truck carrying fuel catching on fire.
The collision occurred at 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 278, just 2.5 miles east of Barnwell, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
William J. Leggett, 45, of Columbia was the driver of a 2020 Frieghtliner hauling a tanker trailer containing fuel while traveling west on U.S. 278, Barnwell County Coroner Lloyd Ward said.
Leggett lost control of the tractor at approximately 3:42 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 278 and S.C. 37 and ran off the highway, colliding with the embankment.
The impact caused the semi and trailer to catch fire.
A number of Barnwell County Fire Departments responded and were able to put out the fire. Afterward, it was discovered that there was an occupant of the tractor.
Leggett was pronounced dead at 5:28 a.m., Ward said.
It was determined he died from blunt force trauma with the fire being a contributing factor, Ward reported.
A forensic anthropologist from Columbia assisted the Coroner’s Office in confirming the identification of the driver.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The case is under investigation by Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.