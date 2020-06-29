Police Car lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
One person is dead following a fiery collision in Barnwell County early Monday morning. 

The collision occurred at 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 278, just 2.5 miles east of Barnwell, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported. 

A 2020 Frieghtliner hauling a tanker trailer was traveling west on U.S. 278 when the driver ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and the vehicle caught on fire, Tidwell reported. 

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and died on scene, he said. 

No details have been released on the identity of the driver. 

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

