One person is dead following a fiery collision in Barnwell County early Monday morning.
The collision occurred at 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 278, just 2.5 miles east of Barnwell, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
A 2020 Frieghtliner hauling a tanker trailer was traveling west on U.S. 278 when the driver ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and the vehicle caught on fire, Tidwell reported.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and died on scene, he said.
No details have been released on the identity of the driver.
